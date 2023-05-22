5/22: Dan’s Monday Noon Forecast

Continued sunshine and warmth has greeted us to start the week, with more highs in the 80s tomorrow. Wednesday’s cold front won’t deliver any rain (still on pace for our 6th driest May on record), though winds will kick up past 30mph and highs will drop to the low-60s Thursday. Warming weather is expected through the holiday weekend, with the mid-80s in store for Memorial Day.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.