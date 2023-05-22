Cat Fest raises awareness for domestic violence

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A local festival raised awareness for domestic violence on Sunday in Maumee.

Cat Fest is named after Cathryn Lambert, a Rossford woman who was killed by her husband in May 2015. Her husband, Daniel, was convicted in her murder the next year. However, the loss of Lambert still lingers.

“She wanted everything 419 positive to be promoted. She knew the 419, Toledo, was a great place and she wanted everyone else to know it too,” said Cat Fest organizer Dee Brown, “Cat was such a supporter of people that I wanted to support her too.”

The festival is not only meant to promote the local artists, musicians, and businesses Lambert loved, but also raise awareness for domestic violence. 100% of the proceeds from Cat Fest go to The Cocoon, a Wood County based domestic violence shelter that serves women, children, and men.

“We’re working with people that have alternate places to stay but do need programs and services to help them get through whatever they’re going through,” said The Cocoon Director of Development Robin Guidera.

In 2022, Guidera told 13abc The Cocoon served more than 850 people. However, there are more survivors that need help but may stay silent out of fear.

“Usually when you are in a domestic or sexual violence situation, it’s also accompanies by psychological abuse, financial abuse, and then when you have children, it’s very scary leaving what you know... even when you know it is not necessarily the best,” said Guidera.

So what are the warning signs of an abusive relationship? According to Guidera, isolation is one of the most common tactics.

“At first it may be, “oh it’s great, they want to be with me all the time,” but when it consistently keep son going like that and then getting angry when you’re not checking in... demanding to see your phone... those kinds of things,” said Guidera.

The Cocoon provides services to individuals, families, and their pets. You can get connected to services by calling the free hotline at 419-373-1730 or by clicking here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.