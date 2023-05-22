Birthday Club
Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur, U.S. Department of Energy announces $1.25 million for UToledo

University of Toledo now listed in an official complaint
By WTVG Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTVG) -Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur and the U.S. Department of Energy announced plans to award $1.25 million to the University of Toledo Monday.

UToledo is one of 22 projects spanning 14 states to receive the award to advance “critical technologies for producing, storing, and deploying clean hydrogen”. The U.S. Department of Energy will award a total of $42 million in funding for all involved projects.

“This award will further the development of advanced solar water splitting technology to scale up production of renewable hydrogen fuel,” said Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur. As a ranking member of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Energy and Water Development, Congresswoman Kaptur said she is proud of UToledo’s efforts.

“I am proud to see the University of Toledo continue the Glass City’s tradition of industry-leading cutting-edge solar technology innovation. Bringing these advanced materials to market will foster greater growth of domestic supply chains for next-generation energy production and will provide good paying jobs or future generations of American workers to come, in northwest Ohio and across our nation,” Congresswoman Kaptur said.

The 22 projects will develop technologies for solar fuels by harvesting sunlight. In addition, solar fuels are expected to demonstrate higher density and lower pressure hydrogen storage technologies; lower the cost of hydrogen fuel cells for both medium and heavy-duty transportation applications, and improve hydrogen-emissions detection and monitoring - which addresses potential global warming impacts.

