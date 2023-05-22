Family of fallen officer sues man who allegedly caused fatal crash

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The family of Deputy Daniel Kin is filing a lawsuit seeking justice and accountability for the driver that allegedly caused the crash that killed the officer.

Erin Kin, the authorized administrator of Daniel Kin’s Estate, filed the lawsuit in Franklin County against Steven Short. The lawsuit aims to hold Short responsible for the negligence that led to Kin’s death and the subsequent damages suffered by his family.

“Police officers, just like the rest of us, deserve to be protected” said Jedidiah Bressman at Bressman Law. “Defendant Short has failed to take accountability for his actions.”

According to the lawsuit, Kin’s family is seeking $500,000 in damages. The exact financial extent of the damages can’t be stated with specificity at this time but the lawsuit highlights the impact the fatal crash has had on the family.

On Dec. 15, Deputy Kin was transporting an inmate in a Sheriff’s vehicle on Route 104 in Pickaway County when his vehicle was struck by Short’s vehicle. Kin was life-flighted to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The lawsuit alleges that Short directly and proximately caused the crash and Kin’s death. It also states that Short’s negligence not only caused emotional suffering, but also resulted in significant financial burdens for Kin’s surviving family.

You can view the lawsuit below:

