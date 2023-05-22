Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Family of fallen officer sues man who allegedly caused fatal crash

The lawsuit aims to hold Short responsible for the negligence that led to Kin’s death and the...
The lawsuit aims to hold Short responsible for the negligence that led to Kin’s death and the subsequent damages suffered by his family.(WTVG)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The family of Deputy Daniel Kin is filing a lawsuit seeking justice and accountability for the driver that allegedly caused the crash that killed the officer.

Erin Kin, the authorized administrator of Daniel Kin’s Estate, filed the lawsuit in Franklin County against Steven Short. The lawsuit aims to hold Short responsible for the negligence that led to Kin’s death and the subsequent damages suffered by his family.

“Police officers, just like the rest of us, deserve to be protected” said Jedidiah Bressman at Bressman Law. “Defendant Short has failed to take accountability for his actions.”

According to the lawsuit, Kin’s family is seeking $500,000 in damages. The exact financial extent of the damages can’t be stated with specificity at this time but the lawsuit highlights the impact the fatal crash has had on the family.

On Dec. 15, Deputy Kin was transporting an inmate in a Sheriff’s vehicle on Route 104 in Pickaway County when his vehicle was struck by Short’s vehicle. Kin was life-flighted to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The lawsuit alleges that Short directly and proximately caused the crash and Kin’s death. It also states that Short’s negligence not only caused emotional suffering, but also resulted in significant financial burdens for Kin’s surviving family.

You can view the lawsuit below:

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rodrick Neal was arrested by Toledo Police on an aggravated burglary charge Saturday.
Bond set for man accused of breaking into woman’s house and raping her
According to deputies, an item that resembled a MK 2 grenade was located.
Farmer discovers hand grenade in his field
A sheriff says vandalism freed thousands of mink at a rural northwest Ohio farm.
FBI opens investigation into mink farm vandalism
No charges have been filed so far, but the investigation is ongoing. Police have not released...
Man fatally shot engine factory coworker in feud over woman, police say
A man is in custody after making posts on Facebook indicating a shooting was going to occur at...
Man arrested after threatening elementary school, police say

Latest News

Hannah Carpenter, 34, of Liberty Center, was convicted of an Attempt to Commit Abduction charge...
Woman convicted for trying to kidnap baby during Mud Hens game
Man accused of dousing woman in rubbing alcohol, lighting her on fire
Classic car auction to support veterans and honor a Toledo radio legend
A team with horses, lassos and four wheelers tried to capture a cow who darted into oncoming...
WATCH: Wranglers lasso cow who darts into traffic on I-75