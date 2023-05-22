Birthday Club
Health officials warn residents not to touch Devil’s Lake as sewer overflows

By Blake Pierce
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MANITOU BEACH, Mich. (WTVG) - As many may be getting ready to travel with memorial day weekend approaching, health officials are advising residents and travelers to avoid physical contact with Devil’s Lake due to a sanitary sewage overflow.

The Lenawee County Health Department released the indefinite advisory Monday, stating the original overflow occurred in the area of 6190 US 223 and flowed into Devil’s Lake.

According to the EPA, sanitary sewage overflows can occasionally occur, releasing raw sewage that can cause serious water quality problems, as well as property damage.

Officials say the advisory will remain in effect until testing indicates the permissible quality of the water.

