‘Just get on with life’ Seniors celebrated in Wood County

By JD Pooley
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Officials with the Wood County Committee on aging celebrated Older Americans Month by showcasing many positive aspects of aging today at the senior center.

At the Wood County Senior Center, there’s a common theme with everyone you talk to.

“The theme is absolutely being active, which is something I discovered the day after I retired, which was some years ago,” said Charlie Harper, 80, a retired biologist who volunteers his time at the senior center and as a Master Gardener. “You have to keep moving, keep involved, there’s tons of volunteer opportunities for people,” Harper said.

Jim Ciesla, Dean of the College of Health and Humane Services, at Bowling Green State University, who also has students work with seniors, explains the lasting impact of the Older Americans Act.

“The month was designated in 1965 by the Kennedy administration, then eventually lead to the Older Americans Act,” said Ciesla.

Officials also highlighted an older adult from each of its eight senior centers showcasing many positive aspects of aging. Below is a full list of the honored seniors:

  • Dorothy Cline, 88, Wayne Area Senior Center
  • Randy Box, 73, Grand Rapids Area Senior Center
  • Barbara Brauer, 81, Pemberville Area Senior Center
  • Jeanne Ricard, 84, North Baltimore Area Senior Center
  • Carol LaBounty, 86, Perrysburg Area Senior Center
  • Jenny Triggs, 78, Wood County Senior Center
  • Mike Wagner, 82, Rossford Area Senior Center

