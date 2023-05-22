Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Maumee Valley students to donate lending library to local Metropark

Maumee Valley says the student-decorated lending library is part of the school’s Passion...
Maumee Valley says the student-decorated lending library is part of the school’s Passion Project program.(Pixabay)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - As part of their hands-on learning project, students at Maumee Valley Country Day School are donating a lending library so the community will be able to read a book while enjoying views of the Maumee River.

The lending library, which was built by Maumee Valley’s director of technology, Phil Paskvan, will be unveiled at Middlegrounds Metropark in downtown Toledo on May 24. There will be a ribbon cutting at 9:30 a.m. and afterwards, the students, who are between the ages of 3 and 5, will stock the library with their own donated books that cover a range of titles and age groups.

Maumee Valley says the student-decorated lending library, which is shaped to look like a house, is part of the school’s Passion Project program. Through the project, students explored a research topic through discussions and first-hand experiences.

The younger students faced a twist this year, which was to select a project that helped the community in some way. With help from their teachers, they all came up with the idea through their love of reading and visits to different Metroparks in the area.

“Our Forest School-inspired program already places a lot of emphasis on outdoor learning and experiences,” said Christine Marker, a prekindergarten/junior kindergarten teacher at Maumee Valley. “So a lending library at a public park was a natural fit.”

According to Maumee Valley, the students will also be writing messages inside the lending library books for future readers to enjoy.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rodrick Neal was arrested by Toledo Police on an aggravated burglary charge Saturday.
TPD: Man breaks into woman’s house, rapes her
According to deputies, an item that resembled a MK 2 grenade was located.
Farmer discovers hand grenade in his field
A sheriff says vandalism freed thousands of mink at a rural northwest Ohio farm.
FBI opens investigation into mink farm vandalism
No charges have been filed so far, but the investigation is ongoing. Police have not released...
Man fatally shot engine factory coworker in feud over woman, police say
A man is in custody after making posts on Facebook indicating a shooting was going to occur at...
Man arrested after threatening elementary school, police say

Latest News

Toledo man shoots woman during argument, police say
The old Publisher Clearinghouse scam returns
The old Publisher Clearinghouse scam returns
TPD officers responding to a situation on Finch Street on Sunday
Toledo man shoots woman during argument, police say
Police responded to a home at the corner of North Cove Blvd and Monroe St. on Saturday night.
Man hospitalized in shooting at home on North Cove Blvd