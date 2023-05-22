Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

May 22nd Weather Forecast

Sunny & Dry Week Ahead, Cooler Late Week
By Ross Ellet
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 5:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be sunny to mostly sunny through Memorial Day Weekend. Highs will be near 80 Monday through Wednesday. Thursday and Friday will be much colder with highs in the low to middle 60s. Lows will be around 40 away from the lakeshore. Saturday will be back into the middle 70s. Sunday will be around 80. Memorial Day is expected to be in the low to middle 80s. Highs may end up in the upper 80s to around 90 by the middle of next week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rodrick Neal was arrested by Toledo Police on an aggravated burglary charge Saturday.
TPD: Man breaks into woman’s house, rapes her
A sheriff says vandalism freed thousands of mink at a rural northwest Ohio farm.
FBI opens investigation into mink farm vandalism
No charges have been filed so far, but the investigation is ongoing. Police have not released...
Man fatally shot engine factory coworker in feud over woman, police say
Police responded to a home at the corner of North Cove Blvd and Monroe St. on Saturday night.
Person hospitalized after incident at home on North Cove Blvd
A man is in custody after making posts on Facebook indicating a shooting was going to occur at...
Man arrested after threatening elementary school, police say

Latest News

May 22nd Weather Forecast
5/21: Derek's Sunday 11pm Forecast
5/21: Derek's Sunday 11pm Forecast
5/21: Derek's Sunday 11pm Forecast
5/21: Derek’s Sunday 11pm Forecast
5/21: Derek’s Sunday Evening Forecast
5/21: Derek's Sunday Evening Forecast