May 22nd Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be sunny to mostly sunny through Memorial Day Weekend. Highs will be near 80 Monday through Wednesday. Thursday and Friday will be much colder with highs in the low to middle 60s. Lows will be around 40 away from the lakeshore. Saturday will be back into the middle 70s. Sunday will be around 80. Memorial Day is expected to be in the low to middle 80s. Highs may end up in the upper 80s to around 90 by the middle of next week.

