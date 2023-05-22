Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Paul Mitchell the School Toledo offering free services for Cancer Survivor Beauty and Support Day

All cancer patients and survivors are invited to enjoy free haircuts, blowdry styles and...
All cancer patients and survivors are invited to enjoy free haircuts, blowdry styles and manicures on June 6 at Paul Mitchell the School Toledo.(Paul Mitchell the School Toledo)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Paul Mitchell the School Toledo is offering complimentary services in celebration of the 20th Cancer Survivor Beauty and Support Day.

All cancer patients and survivors are invited to enjoy free haircuts, blowdry styles and manicures on June 6 at Paul Mitchell the School Toledo.

Organizers say Cancer Survivor Beauty and Support Day is a purely volunteer event. Volunteers from the spa, beauty and related industries freely give their support and services on this day to all cancer patients and survivors.

Participating volunteers decide which services they wish to offer and cancer patients and survivors schedule their own appointments for that day. If you would like to book an appointment, call 419-885-5191.

“Paul Mitchell the School Toledo looks forward to showing our love and support to the 14 million men, women and children cancer survivors – regardless of their type of cancer or when they were diagnosed – and to offer a little personal kindness, warm support and tender pampering,” said Paul Mitchell the School Toledo.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rodrick Neal was arrested by Toledo Police on an aggravated burglary charge Saturday.
Man allegedly breaks into Toledo woman’s home, rapes her days after prison release
TPD officers responding to a situation on Finch Street on Sunday
Toledo man shoots woman during argument, police say
According to deputies, an item that resembled a MK 2 grenade was located.
Farmer discovers hand grenade in his field
A sheriff says vandalism freed thousands of mink at a rural northwest Ohio farm.
FBI opens investigation into mink farm vandalism
Police responded to a home at the corner of North Cove Blvd and Monroe St. on Saturday night.
Man hospitalized in shooting at home on North Cove Blvd

Latest News

S.T.A.R.S Toledo seeks volunteers to assist with food distribution
ElSondra DeRomano, the founder of S.T.A.R.S Toledo, tells 13abc that some students rely on...
S.T.A.R.S Toledo seeks volunteers to assist with food distribution
13abc Big Story: The Debt Ceiling
8 million jobs in jeopardy as debt ceiling looms