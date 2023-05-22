Paul Mitchell the School Toledo offering free services for Cancer Survivor Beauty and Support Day

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Paul Mitchell the School Toledo is offering complimentary services in celebration of the 20th Cancer Survivor Beauty and Support Day.

All cancer patients and survivors are invited to enjoy free haircuts, blowdry styles and manicures on June 6 at Paul Mitchell the School Toledo.

Organizers say Cancer Survivor Beauty and Support Day is a purely volunteer event. Volunteers from the spa, beauty and related industries freely give their support and services on this day to all cancer patients and survivors.

Participating volunteers decide which services they wish to offer and cancer patients and survivors schedule their own appointments for that day. If you would like to book an appointment, call 419-885-5191.

“Paul Mitchell the School Toledo looks forward to showing our love and support to the 14 million men, women and children cancer survivors – regardless of their type of cancer or when they were diagnosed – and to offer a little personal kindness, warm support and tender pampering,” said Paul Mitchell the School Toledo.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.