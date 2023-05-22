Planned Parenthood of Greater Ohio expands gender-affirming care program to Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Planned Parenthood of Greater Ohio announced on Monday it is expanding gender-affirming care services to its Toledo Health Center.

This marks the first step in PPGOH’s goal to bring gender-affirming care to all of its health centers in the state.

PPGOH’s gender-affirming care services first launched in 2021 to support transgender, nonbinary and gender nonconforming Ohioans in accessing the care they need to become their most authentic and complete selves. The services are currently available at PPGOH’s Akron, Athens, Franklinton, Kent, Mansfield and Old Brooklyn Health Centers.

PPGOH says the services that are provided under the gender-affirming care program include:

Gender-affirming hormone therapy

Birth control

Cancer screenings

Care coordination

HIV prevention, testing and counseling

Patient navigation services

Primary care

STI testing and treatment.

“We are providing this essential health care to our adult patients to allow them to live their lives as their true authentic selves,” said Dr. Adarsh Krishen, chief medical officer at PPGOH. “Expanding our gender-affirming care to our Toledo Health Center will enable us to better care for folks in our communities, especially those in western Ohio. We’re committed to improving our patients’ quality of life through judgment-free, accessible health care.”

From 2021 to 2022, PPGOH experienced a 544% increase in gender-affirming care visits. However, Ohio has also seen a rise in anti-LGBTQ legislation this year. Research shows that gender-affirming care is associated with positive effects on body image and lower odds of depression and suicide.

“There is no question that gender-affirming care is lifesaving care,” said Iris Harvey, president and CEO of PPGOH. “With gender-affirming care under attack nationwide, access to these services has never been more important. This effort in Toledo marks an essential next step for Planned Parenthood of Greater Ohio to better reach and support more patients. It is our mission to ensure that all Ohioans are able to easily access the care they need in a safe and judgment-free environment.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.