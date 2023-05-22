S.T.A.R.S Toledo seeks volunteers to help get meals to kids

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A founder of a local organization is rallying support to ensure students are fed over the summer.

ElSondra DeRomano, the founder of S.T.A.R.S Toledo, tells 13abc that some students rely on school breakfast and lunch programs, as they may not have meals waiting for them at home.

“They got to eat. And they are too proud to say ‘Auntie I need something to eat’. I have to work it out of them by being around them,” says DeRomano. “I’m going to actually give people a box of food. The parents can come and they’re actually going to get a meal. Don’t ask me what it’s going to be because I don’t know. But they are going to be able to take a meal home with them. If there’s seven people in the family and they say they have seven, that’s what they’re gonna walk away with.”

For years DeRomano has been servicing the local community through giveaways such as coat drives and donating Thanksgiving meals. However, DeRomano can no longer carry this load alone as she is still recovering from a life-altering surgery.

“I had a life-changing surgery that would’ve left me paralyzed, dead, or partially paralyzed. But God, look at me now. Moving around and I’m out here. But I cannot do it anymore like I used to. I cannot lift over a pound,” says DeRomano. “Anybody that knows me knows that I was on that truck no matter what. I was busting my butt no matter what. It hurts me that I can’t do that now. Now I need people to help me.”

If any person or organization wants to help EleSondra’s efforts click here to contact S.T.A.R.S Toledo.

