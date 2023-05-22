Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Toledo Library announces live summer performances

All of the performances are free to attend and no registration is required.
All of the performances are free to attend and no registration is required.(WTVG)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Library has announced 14 live performances that are taking place this summer for the community to enjoy.

The Toledo Library says all of the performances are free to attend and no registration is required.

The following is the list of performances:

The Toledo Library says there will be two special performances of Jim Gill’s Sing-a-Thon of Celebrated Songs on Aug. 2. The first will take place from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. and the second will take place from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Both performances will take place at the Main Library.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rodrick Neal was arrested by Toledo Police on an aggravated burglary charge Saturday.
Bond set for man accused of breaking into woman’s house and raping her
According to deputies, an item that resembled a MK 2 grenade was located.
Farmer discovers hand grenade in his field
A sheriff says vandalism freed thousands of mink at a rural northwest Ohio farm.
FBI opens investigation into mink farm vandalism
No charges have been filed so far, but the investigation is ongoing. Police have not released...
Man fatally shot engine factory coworker in feud over woman, police say
A man is in custody after making posts on Facebook indicating a shooting was going to occur at...
Man arrested after threatening elementary school, police say

Latest News

This marks the first step in PPGOH’s goal to bring gender-affirming care to all of its health...
Planned Parenthood of Greater Ohio expands gender-affirming care program to Toledo
FILE - Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks at the SelectUSA Investment Summit, Thursday, May...
WATCH LIVE: Michigan governor set to sign state’s new red flag gun law
Ethan does ballet
Do It Yourself: Mosquito repellent