Toledo Library announces live summer performances
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Library has announced 14 live performances that are taking place this summer for the community to enjoy.
The Toledo Library says all of the performances are free to attend and no registration is required.
The following is the list of performances:
- Main Library Lunchtime Performances (12 p.m. to 1 p.m.)
- June 7: Kerry Patrick Clark & Robbie Clark
- June 14: Nikki D & The Sister of Thunder
- June 21: Laurie Swyers & New Moon
- June 28: The Katch Band
- July 5: Ice Cream Militia
- July 12: Extra Stout
- July 19: Cake Walkin’ Jass Band
- July 26: Bliss
- Aug. 2: Los Aztecas
- Main Library Evening Performance (6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.)
- July 20: Sweet Lizzy Project
- Maumee Branch Evening Performances (7 p.m. to 8 p.m.)
- June 20: Maumee Community Band
- July 18: Maumee Community Band
- Aug. 8: Maumee Community Band
The Toledo Library says there will be two special performances of Jim Gill’s Sing-a-Thon of Celebrated Songs on Aug. 2. The first will take place from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. and the second will take place from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Both performances will take place at the Main Library.
