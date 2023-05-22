Toledo Library announces live summer performances

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Library has announced 14 live performances that are taking place this summer for the community to enjoy.

The Toledo Library says all of the performances are free to attend and no registration is required.

The following is the list of performances:

The Toledo Library says there will be two special performances of Jim Gill’s Sing-a-Thon of Celebrated Songs on Aug. 2. The first will take place from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. and the second will take place from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Both performances will take place at the Main Library.

