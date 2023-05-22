Birthday Club
Toledo man indicted for allegedly dousing woman in rubbing alcohol, lighting her on fire

Police believe Thomas drove the victim to St. Vincent hospital and left her there, then went back to the home on the 4100 block of Lewis Ave. before returning.
By WTVG Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Lucas County Grand Jury indicted a man accused of dousing a woman in rubbing alcohol and setting her on fire.

A grand jury moved to charge David Thomas, 29, with two counts of aggravated arson, one count of felonious assault and a tampering with evidence charge.

According to Toledo Police, Thomas allegedly doused a 33-year-old woman in rubbing alcohol and set her on fire at their home in the 4100 block of Lewis Ave. The victim suffered severe injuries. Police believe Thomas drove the woman to an area hospital and left her there, then went back to the home before returning to the hospital.

According to the criminal complaint, there were multiple juveniles inside the home at the time. A judge previously set Thomas’ bond at $300,000. He is due back in court on May 25.

The attached video aired May 18, 2023.

