Toledo man shoots woman during argument, police say

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A teenager was arrested and charged with felonious assault in relation to a shooting on Finch Street, police said.

Court records show Brandon McFarland Jr., 19, faces a second-degree felony charge of felonious assault with a weapon. A judge set his bond at $250,000 at no percent on Monday.

Toledo Police say they responded to the shooting on the 1700 block of Finch Street around 6:45 p.m Sunday. Upon arrival, officers say they found a victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The victim was transported by Lucas County EMS to receive medical treatment for non-life-threatening injuries. According to the arresting officers, McFarland Jr. admitted to pulling out his gun during a verbal altercation and shooting the victim in the leg.

McFarland is scheduled to be back in court on May 31.

Mcfarland was arrested on a charge of felonious assault with a weapon. (wtvg)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.