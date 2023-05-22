Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Toledo man shoots woman during argument, police say

Officer say the man admitted to pulling out his gun and shooting the victim in the leg.
By Blake Pierce
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A teenager was arrested and charged with felonious assault in relation to a shooting on Finch Street, police said.

Court records show Brandon McFarland Jr., 19, faces a second-degree felony charge of felonious assault with a weapon. A judge set his bond at $250,000 at no percent on Monday.

Toledo Police say they responded to the shooting on the 1700 block of Finch Street around 6:45 p.m Sunday. Upon arrival, officers say they found a victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The victim was transported by Lucas County EMS to receive medical treatment for non-life-threatening injuries. According to the arresting officers, McFarland Jr. admitted to pulling out his gun during a verbal altercation and shooting the victim in the leg.

McFarland is scheduled to be back in court on May 31.

Mcfarland was arrested on a charge of felonious assault with a weapon.
Mcfarland was arrested on a charge of felonious assault with a weapon.(wtvg)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rodrick Neal was arrested by Toledo Police on an aggravated burglary charge Saturday.
TPD: Man breaks into woman’s house, rapes her
According to deputies, an item that resembled a MK 2 grenade was located.
Farmer discovers hand grenade in his field
A sheriff says vandalism freed thousands of mink at a rural northwest Ohio farm.
FBI opens investigation into mink farm vandalism
No charges have been filed so far, but the investigation is ongoing. Police have not released...
Man fatally shot engine factory coworker in feud over woman, police say
A man is in custody after making posts on Facebook indicating a shooting was going to occur at...
Man arrested after threatening elementary school, police say

Latest News

Wall-to-wall sunshine through Memorial Day, though some breezy and cooler days are in the...
5/22: Dan’s Monday Noon Forecast
Maumee Valley says the student-decorated lending library is part of the school’s Passion...
Maumee Valley students to donate lending library to local Metropark
Toledo man shoots woman during argument, police say
The old Publisher Clearinghouse scam returns
The old Publisher Clearinghouse scam returns