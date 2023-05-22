WATCH: Wranglers lasso cow who darts into traffic on I-75

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WTVG) - Moooove out the way! A team of wranglers “comparable to the cast of Yellowstone” corralled a cow on the loose on I-75, Michigan State Police said.

MSP troopers blocked off part of I-75 north of Detroit on Sunday afternoon as a team with horses, lassos and four wheelers tried to capture a cow who darted into oncoming traffic.

Dash camera footage shows the cow evading capture while on the shoulder before darting into traffic and running down the middle lane. That’s when rider is seen successfully getting a lasso around the cow and pulling it toward the median of the highway.

“Eventually after much tom foolery, the critter was captured and removed from the freeway,” MSP wrote in a tweet. “The bovine was not charged and is back in the pasture with a story to tell all the other livestock.”

No one was hurt in the incident.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.