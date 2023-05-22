Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

WATCH: Wranglers lasso cow who darts into traffic on I-75

Police shut down part of I-75 in Michigan Sunday to corral a cow on the loose with a team of wranglers using horses, lassos and four wheelers, MSP said.
By WTVG Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WTVG) - Moooove out the way! A team of wranglers “comparable to the cast of Yellowstone” corralled a cow on the loose on I-75, Michigan State Police said.

MSP troopers blocked off part of I-75 north of Detroit on Sunday afternoon as a team with horses, lassos and four wheelers tried to capture a cow who darted into oncoming traffic.

Dash camera footage shows the cow evading capture while on the shoulder before darting into traffic and running down the middle lane. That’s when rider is seen successfully getting a lasso around the cow and pulling it toward the median of the highway.

“Eventually after much tom foolery, the critter was captured and removed from the freeway,” MSP wrote in a tweet. “The bovine was not charged and is back in the pasture with a story to tell all the other livestock.”

No one was hurt in the incident.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rodrick Neal was arrested by Toledo Police on an aggravated burglary charge Saturday.
Bond set for man accused of breaking into woman’s house and raping her
According to deputies, an item that resembled a MK 2 grenade was located.
Farmer discovers hand grenade in his field
A sheriff says vandalism freed thousands of mink at a rural northwest Ohio farm.
FBI opens investigation into mink farm vandalism
No charges have been filed so far, but the investigation is ongoing. Police have not released...
Man fatally shot engine factory coworker in feud over woman, police say
A man is in custody after making posts on Facebook indicating a shooting was going to occur at...
Man arrested after threatening elementary school, police say

Latest News

Hannah Carpenter, 34, of Liberty Center, was convicted of an Attempt to Commit Abduction charge...
Woman convicted for trying to kidnap baby during Mud Hens game
The lawsuit aims to hold Short responsible for the negligence that led to Kin’s death and the...
Family of fallen officer sues man who allegedly caused fatal crash
Man accused of dousing woman in rubbing alcohol, lighting her on fire
Classic car auction to support veterans and honor a Toledo radio legend