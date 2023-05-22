Wauseon woman accused of stealing money from grieving family pleads no contest

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Wauseon woman who was charged with grand theft pleaded no contest last week.

According to court records, Becky Rhodes appeared in court on May 18 where she withdrew her previous not guilty plea and entered into a no contest plea. She is facing charges of grand theft after she allegedly stole thousands of dollars from long-time co-worker, Randy Hardee.

Hardee and his fiancé, Taylor Bentley, were in a motorcycle accident in 2019. Bentley was killed in the accident and Hardee was seriously injured.

Hardee’s workplace decided to put together a community fundraiser for Hardee and his family. Rhodes volunteered to create a bank account for the funds but never gave Hardee access to the account.

The community ended up donating $54,000 to the fundraiser but when Hardee went to check on the account, the bank told him the account has been closed. Rhodes was also in charge of funds for a former employee, but those funds mysteriously went missing.

The court has yet to set a sentencing date for Rhodes.

