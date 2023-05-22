Birthday Club
Woman convicted for trying to kidnap baby during Mud Hens game

Hannah Carpenter, 34, of Liberty Center, was convicted of an Attempt to Commit Abduction charge...
By WTVG Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman accused of trying to kidnap an infant during a Toledo Mud Hens game was convicted on Monday.

Court records show Hannah Carpenter, 34, of Liberty Center, was convicted of an Attempt to Commit Abduction charge, a fourth-degree felony. Carpenter withdrew her previous not guilty plea and pleaded guilty.

According to Toledo Police documents, Carpenter grabbed on to and pulled a stroller “in an attempt to take the child that was in it,” during a Mud Hens game in April. Records show the incident happened at Fifth Third Field but do not indicate whether it happened inside or outside of the ballpark. TPD did not release a motive.

A judge reset her bond to a supervised own recognizance bond with electronic monitoring. Her sentencing was scheduled for July 6.

