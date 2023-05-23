Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

4-year-old hit by police cruiser driven by on-duty officer, authorities say

FILE - Police said Officer David Danielson immediately called for medical treatment for the...
FILE - Police said Officer David Danielson immediately called for medical treatment for the child, who was subsequently taken to the hospital to be treated for an injury to the right foot and lower leg.(Pixabay)
By Debra Worley
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (Gray News) – A 4-year-old boy is recovering after being hit by a police vehicle driven by an on-duty officer in Iowa.

According to the Marshalltown Police Department, Officer David Danielson was conducting a routine patrol just after 6:15 p.m. Saturday when the accident happened.

Police said Danielson immediately called for medical treatment for the child, who was subsequently taken to the hospital and treated for an injury to the right foot and lower leg.

Authorities said the boy had various cuts and scrapes but avoided serious injuries. He was treated and released from the hospital.

Danielson has been a police officer for the City of Marshalltown for 16 years.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rodrick Neal was arrested by Toledo Police on an aggravated burglary charge Saturday.
Man allegedly breaks into Toledo woman’s home, rapes her days after prison release
Hannah Carpenter, 34, of Liberty Center, was convicted of an Attempt to Commit Abduction charge...
Woman convicted for trying to kidnap baby during Mud Hens game
TPD officers responding to a situation on Finch Street on Sunday
Toledo man shoots woman during argument, police say
She is facing charges of grand theft after she allegedly stole thousands of dollars from...
Wauseon woman accused of stealing money from grieving family pleads no contest
The infants were found by police in the 2800 block of Ludlow Road, according to previous reports.
Police: Grandmother found Cleveland infants dead in trash; arrest made

Latest News

A Russian court extends the arrest of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich by three...
Russia extends detention of Wall Street Journal reporter, Russian news outlets report
An alligator attacked a 23-year-old man in Port Charlotte, Florida, early Sunday morning,...
Man says despite losing arm to gator, he feels fortunate
Romanian Air Force F- 16s military fighter jets participating in NATO's Baltic Air Policing...
EU welcomes F-16 jet decision for Ukraine; pilots already being trained
A teen girl allegedly planned a "hit squad" attack on a school bus, police say.
Teen girl arrested, accused of arranging school bus hit, police say