5/23: Dan’s Tuesday Noon Forecast

It’s yet another day of sun and warmth with light winds, though those last two elements will change tomorrow afternoon. Wednesday’s cold front will send wind speeds up to 35mph, as temperatures tumble to the 60s and even 50s by sunset. We’ll stay breezy Thursday, with morning lows near 40F and highs only edging into the 60s. That cool spell won’t last long, warming back to the mid-80s by Memorial Day with nary a raindrop in sight.

