Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

6-year-old boy remains in coma days after being struck by lightning, family says

Grayson Boggs, 6, has permanent brain damage and remains in a coma days after being struck by lightning, family says. (Source: KWTX)
By Alex Fulton and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - A 6-year-old child remains under intensive care after he was struck by lightning last week in Texas.

KWTX reports the boy’s father, Matthew Boggs, was also struck by lightning at the same time and died.

The Boggs family said their child, Grayson Boggs, has permanent brain damage and remains in a coma.

“Doctors told us that he will be a different little boy,” Angela Boggs, Grayson’s grandmother, said. “They said they don’t know if he will be able to walk, talk or even eat. They said that he might not see, and we don’t know if he can hear.”

The boy’s 11-year-old brother Elijah said Grayson is starting to move his legs and fingers from his hospital bed but it’s not yet clear whether the movements are voluntary.

“I was straightening his fingers out and he would move it back all the time,” Elijah said.

The Boggs family said someone is always with him at the hospital, with his grandmother making the two-hour drive to be by his side.

According to the family, they are putting their faith in God that Grayson will soon awake from his coma.

“I was holding his hand the other day and he squeezed my hand, almost to say I love you,” Elijah said. “That was a sign to me that he’s still there.”

The body of Grayson’s father is being transported to the family’s home state of Indiana. His funeral is set to take place this weekend.

The family has set up a GoFundMe account to help with the ongoing expenses.

Copyright 2023 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rodrick Neal was arrested by Toledo Police on an aggravated burglary charge Saturday.
Man allegedly breaks into Toledo woman’s home, rapes her days after prison release
Hannah Carpenter, 34, of Liberty Center, was convicted of an Attempt to Commit Abduction charge...
Woman convicted for trying to kidnap baby during Mud Hens game
Authorities say Gillespie is a convicted murder and Lee was convicted for burglary, breaking...
Two inmates escape from Lima prison, considered ‘armed and dangerous’
TPD officers responding to a situation on Finch Street on Sunday
Toledo man shoots woman during argument, police say
Wrong-way driver crashes into several vehicles, injuring 4 in Monroe, Washtenaw counties

Latest News

South Carolina Sen. Katrina Shealy, R-Lexington, looks at the Senate gallery as the chamber...
South Carolina ready to renew abortion ban around 6 weeks of pregnancy after Senate vote
Spotted Lantern Fly
Invasive species of plant pests destroys Ohio’s crops
The invasive species came to the United States in 2014, infesting Eastern Pennsylvania. Since...
Invasive species of plant pests destroys Ohio’s crops
Texas Speaker of the House Dade Phelan oversees debate over a voting bill in the House Chamber...
Texas Capitol jolted by investigation of attorney general, accusation House speaker was drunk on job
It’s a longstanding tradition at St. John’s Jesuit High School for students to connect to...
Building Better Schools: St. John’s seniors prepare for careers