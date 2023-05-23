Birthday Club
Authorities searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ shooting suspect in Monroe County

On May 22 around 3 a.m., MCSO deputies were dispatched to the 13000 block of Martinsville Road...
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 2:03 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (WTVG) - Authorities in Monroe County are searching for a shooting suspect who they say is considered armed and dangerous.

On May 22 around 3 a.m., deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the 13000 block of Martinsville Road in Exeter Township for reports of several gunshots fired.

MCSO says once deputies arrived on scene, they discovered that several gunshots had struck the front of the residence. The homeowner was inside at the time and saw the suspect’s vehicle speed away after the shots were fired.

Detectives were called in to investigate the shooting and they determined the suspect to be James Pattenaude, 38, from Monroe County. Investigators were also able to determine that this was not a random shooting and that the homeowner and Pattenaude knew each other.

Multiple MCSO deputies attempted to locate Pattenaude at a residence on Milwaukee Road in Milan Township but after a lengthy search, deputies were unable to locate him.

According to MCSO, Pattenaude has been known to stay at multiple locations throughout Monroe County and in the Downriver areas. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Pattenaude’s whereabouts is asked to call the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at 734-240-7530.

