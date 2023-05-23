Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Baby elephant rescued from cement drainage pond as mother watches

Rescuers in Thailand helped save a baby elephant trapped in a cement drainage pond.
Rescuers in Thailand helped save a baby elephant trapped in a cement drainage pond.(Khao Soi Dao Wildlife Sanctuary / LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News/TMX) – A baby elephant was rescued after it fell into a cement drainage pond at a golf course in Thailand.

Staff at the Chatrium Golf Resort in the Chanthaburi Province said they found the baby elephant trapped in a 6-foot-deep cement drain on May 15. They also said the baby elephant’s mother was watching over it.

After the rescue, the baby elephant was reunited with his mother.
After the rescue, the baby elephant was reunited with his mother.(Khao Soi Dao Wildlife Sanctuary / LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)

Staff and volunteers came from the Khao Soi Dao Wildlife Sanctuary and coordinated with veterinarians and Marine Corps rangers to rescue the elephant.

Rescuers used a backhoe truck to dig out a path for the baby elephant.

A video and photos show the rescuers digging the elephant out of the hole and breaking apart the cement walls as the mother elephant watches.

Officials said the mother and baby were reunited after the rescue and returned to their herd in the forest.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Rodrick Neal was arrested by Toledo Police on an aggravated burglary charge Saturday.
Man allegedly breaks into Toledo woman’s home, rapes her days after prison release
Hannah Carpenter, 34, of Liberty Center, was convicted of an Attempt to Commit Abduction charge...
Woman convicted for trying to kidnap baby during Mud Hens game
TPD officers responding to a situation on Finch Street on Sunday
Toledo man shoots woman during argument, police say
She is facing charges of grand theft after she allegedly stole thousands of dollars from...
Wauseon woman accused of stealing money from grieving family pleads no contest
Wrong-way driver crashes into several vehicles, injuring 4 in Monroe, Washtenaw counties

Latest News

Target is removing certain items from its stores and making other changes to its LGBTQ...
Target makes changes to LGBTQ merchandise for June pride month after threats to workers
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy of Calif., left, listens as President Joe Biden speaks...
Debt ceiling talks grind on, but Republicans say there’s a ‘lack of urgency’ from White House
Scenes from a drag show at the state capitol held in protest to a slate of bills aimed at how...
Montana first to ban people dressed in drag from reading to children in schools, libraries
Waterville 10-year-old hits the streets as officer for a day
Devil's Lake in Michigan
“Avoid Contact” advisory issued after sewage discharge in Devil’s Lake