Hancock County honors fallen police officers including Bluffton Officer Dominic Francis

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - Monday, Hancock County honored law enforcement who’ve made the ultimate sacrifice and added several names to the Fallen Officer Memorial with an official ceremony.

The Fort Findlay FOP Lodge #20 updated its memorial this year to make sure all departments in the county were included.

It added the Fostoria Police Department, the University of Findlay Campus Police Department, and the Bluffton Police Department.

One of the officers honored and remembered was Dominic Francis of the Bluffton Police Department.

He was killed in the line of duty last March during a high-speed chase.

His wife Ricki Francis says it’s an honor to stand in his name, but more than anything she wants her husband to be remembered for everything that he was.

“It’s very emotional, very difficult for me and the kids to do all of these things and not just keep ripping the band-aid open,” said Francis. “He was just such an amazing person. I want him to continue to be remembered for the person he was not just the badge he wore.”

The next court date involving the suspects charged in connection to Francis’s death is this month.

