Local orgs host pop-up produce distributions in Toledo

The Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank in collaboration with Health Partners of Western Ohio is hosting multiple pop-up produce distribution in Toledo.
By WTVG Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank is teaming up with the Health Partners of Western Ohio to kick off its multiple pop-up produce distributions Thursday.

Together the The Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank and Health Partners of Western Ohio aims to address a cycle of health problems by providing nutritious foods to residents on a fixed budget.

Details for the two distributions are listed below:

  • May 25, 1 to 3 p.m. at the Locke Branch Library, 703 Miami St.
  • June 1, 1 to 3 p.m. at the Kent Branch Library, 3101 Collingwood Blvd.

Attendees can also receive blood pressure checks and A1C screenings in addition to produce distribution.

