Local orgs host pop-up produce distributions in Toledo
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank is teaming up with the Health Partners of Western Ohio to kick off its multiple pop-up produce distributions Thursday.
Together the The Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank and Health Partners of Western Ohio aims to address a cycle of health problems by providing nutritious foods to residents on a fixed budget.
Details for the two distributions are listed below:
- May 25, 1 to 3 p.m. at the Locke Branch Library, 703 Miami St.
- June 1, 1 to 3 p.m. at the Kent Branch Library, 3101 Collingwood Blvd.
Attendees can also receive blood pressure checks and A1C screenings in addition to produce distribution.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.