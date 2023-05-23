Birthday Club
May 23rd Weather Forecast

Warm Today, Turning Cool & Windy Late Tomorrow
By Ross Ellet
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be warm and mostly sunny today with a high in the low 80s. Wednesday will start warm with a high in the 70s to nearly 80 southwest of Toledo, but temperatures will fall tomorrow afternoon. Temperatures by early evening will be in the middle 60s. Winds are expected to gust up to 35 mph for most. Thursday will be sunny but chilly. Highs near the lake will be in the 50s. Most of the area will warm into the low 60s (mid 60s west). The sunshine will continue through the weekend occasionally mixing with a few clouds. Highs return to the middle 70s on Saturday, around 80 on Sunday, and lower 80s on Memorial Day. Above average temperatures and below average rain is expected for the final days of May and the first few days of June.

