Michigan man convicted in sexual assault of 16-year-old girl

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Michigan man was convicted, Wednesday, of various crimes involving criminal sexual conduct involving force or coercion in July 2018.

According to the office of Monroe County Prosecuting Attorney Jeffery A. Yorkey, a jury found Moses Ralph Aikens, 44, guilty of five felonies including: two counts of criminal sexual conduct, two counts of criminal sexual conduct, and one count of attempted criminal sexual conduct.

Aikens is facing a maximum of 30 years in prison. He is slated to be sentenced on July 20.

