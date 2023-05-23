Birthday Club
TPD: Man barricades in East Toledo apartment following convenience store robbery

According to TPD, a vendor was delivering a supply of vapes at what officers believe to be a Stop & Go when a suspect stole some vapes and ran to an apartment on the corner of Nevada and East Broadway.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 9:04 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Toledo Police responded to a call of a man barricaded in East Toledo apartment, Monday evening.

According to TPD, a vendor was delivering a supply of vapes at what officers believe to be a Stop & Go when a suspect stole some vapes and ran to an apartment on the corner of Nevada and East Broadway.

The suspect barricaded himself on the corner of Nevada and East Broadway St., TPD says.

TPD told 13abc the suspect brandished a gun at officers, and on-duty officers withdrew and called negotiators.

Upon the involvement of negotiators, the suspect was reported to be hanging outside a window of the apartment and threatening to hurt himself. With the assistance of SWAT, the suspect agreed to come down from the window without incident.

The suspect was taken to the hospital. TPD told 13abc that charges are pending.

