Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

TPD: Man robs mailman at gunpoint, steals keys to mailboxes

The unknown suspect ran away and made off with the key to the mailboxes and a key to the USPS...
The unknown suspect ran away and made off with the key to the mailboxes and a key to the USPS truck, Toledo Police said.(AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)
By WTVG Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are looking for a suspect accused of robbing a mailman.

According to TPD records, a man pointed a gun at a mail carrier in the parking lot of the Westland Gardens Apartments on Monday afternoon and demanded his keys. The unknown suspect ran away and made off with the key to the mailboxes and a key to the USPS truck.

The 30-year-old mailman was not hurt in the incident. The police report did not include a description of the suspect other than to say he was a black male. The investigation is ongoing and those with information can text or call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rodrick Neal was arrested by Toledo Police on an aggravated burglary charge Saturday.
Man allegedly breaks into Toledo woman’s home, rapes her days after prison release
Hannah Carpenter, 34, of Liberty Center, was convicted of an Attempt to Commit Abduction charge...
Woman convicted for trying to kidnap baby during Mud Hens game
TPD officers responding to a situation on Finch Street on Sunday
Toledo man shoots woman during argument, police say
She is facing charges of grand theft after she allegedly stole thousands of dollars from...
Wauseon woman accused of stealing money from grieving family pleads no contest
The infants were found by police in the 2800 block of Ludlow Road, according to previous reports.
Police: Grandmother found Cleveland infants dead in trash; arrest made

Latest News

Ethan visits Jake & Cooper's Bark Park
Founders talk about the inspiration behind Jake & Cooper's Bark Park
"So Wild a Place" fundraiser for Black Swamp Conservancy
Anne Grady Services - Designer Purse Bingo Fundraiser on Thursday