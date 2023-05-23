TPD: Man robs mailman at gunpoint, steals keys to mailboxes

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are looking for a suspect accused of robbing a mailman.

According to TPD records, a man pointed a gun at a mail carrier in the parking lot of the Westland Gardens Apartments on Monday afternoon and demanded his keys. The unknown suspect ran away and made off with the key to the mailboxes and a key to the USPS truck.

The 30-year-old mailman was not hurt in the incident. The police report did not include a description of the suspect other than to say he was a black male. The investigation is ongoing and those with information can text or call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

