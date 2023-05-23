Birthday Club
TPD: Suspect shoots at woman’s vehicle with baby inside

The woman told police the suspect was in a light blue van.
The woman told police the suspect was in a light blue van.
By WTVG Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are looking for a suspect accused of shooting at a woman’s car while a young child was inside.

According to TPD records, a 21-year-old woman reported an unknown suspect fired several rounds at her car near Wenz and Angola around 5:30 p.m. Monday night. A one-year-old baby was in the car at the time.

Officers found one round hit the car and found further evidence near the intersection. The woman told police the suspect was in a light blue van.

No one was hurt in the shooting. The investigation is ongoing and those with information can text or call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

