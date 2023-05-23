TPD: Suspect shoots at woman’s vehicle with baby inside

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are looking for a suspect accused of shooting at a woman’s car while a young child was inside.

According to TPD records, a 21-year-old woman reported an unknown suspect fired several rounds at her car near Wenz and Angola around 5:30 p.m. Monday night. A one-year-old baby was in the car at the time.

Officers found one round hit the car and found further evidence near the intersection. The woman told police the suspect was in a light blue van.

No one was hurt in the shooting. The investigation is ongoing and those with information can text or call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

