Two hurt in Everett Street shooting, police say

Two people were hurt in what police called a possible drive-by shooting on Everett Street on Tuesday night, police said.
By WTVG Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two people were hurt in what police called a possible drive-by shooting in Toledo Tuesday night, police said.

According to Toledo Police officers at the scene, a 20-year-old man was taken to an area hospital in a private vehicle after a shooting on Everett Street between Warsaw and LaGrange around 5:00 p.m. Tuesday. The man suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Police tell 13abc a juvenile was also assessed on the scene for possible injuries and did not need to go to the hospital. Officers were not sure if the juvenile was shot.

Investigators said at least 8 shots rang out in what TPD called a possible drive-by shooting.

Police did not identify any suspects in the shooting. Those with information can text or call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

