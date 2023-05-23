Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Two inmates escape from Lima prison, considered ‘armed and dangerous’

One inmate was convicted for murder and the other was convicted for burglary, breaking and entering and safecracking.
Authorities say Gillespie is a convicted murder and Lee was convicted for burglary, breaking...
Authorities say Gillespie is a convicted murder and Lee was convicted for burglary, breaking and entering and safecracking.(Williams County Sheriff's Office)
By WTVG Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIMA, Ohio (WTVG) - Two inmates have escaped from a correctional institution in Lima and authorities say they are armed and dangerous.

According to the Allen County Sheriff’s Office, James Lee and Bradley Gillespie escaped from the Allen-Oakwood Correctional institution on May 23. Authorities say Gillespie was convicted for a double murder in Paulding County in 2016 and Lee was convicted for burglary, breaking and entering and safecracking.

Gillespie is described as being 6′0″ tall, 200 pounds and is bald with blue eyes.

Lee is described as being 5′11″ tall, 280 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Authorities say Gillespie does have ties to Williams County and Defiance County. If you see either inmate, authorities warn not to approach them and call law enforcement immediately.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rodrick Neal was arrested by Toledo Police on an aggravated burglary charge Saturday.
Man allegedly breaks into Toledo woman’s home, rapes her days after prison release
Hannah Carpenter, 34, of Liberty Center, was convicted of an Attempt to Commit Abduction charge...
Woman convicted for trying to kidnap baby during Mud Hens game
TPD officers responding to a situation on Finch Street on Sunday
Toledo man shoots woman during argument, police say
She is facing charges of grand theft after she allegedly stole thousands of dollars from...
Wauseon woman accused of stealing money from grieving family pleads no contest
The infants were found by police in the 2800 block of Ludlow Road, according to previous reports.
Police: Grandmother found Cleveland infants dead in trash; arrest made

Latest News

Cleveland police say the twins' grandmother found them dead in a trash can on Ludlow Road.
16-year-old Cleveland mom now facing criminal charges for death of newborn twins
On May 22 around 3 a.m., MCSO deputies were dispatched to the 13000 block of Martinsville Road...
Authorities searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ shooting suspect in Monroe County
The woman told police the suspect was in a light blue van.
TPD: Suspect shoots at woman’s vehicle with baby inside
MONSE will play a critical role in developing and implementing a comprehensive public safety...
Toledo Mayor announces new initiative to reduce violence in the city