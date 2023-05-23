Two inmates escape from Lima prison, considered ‘armed and dangerous’

LIMA, Ohio (WTVG) - Two inmates have escaped from a correctional institution in Lima and authorities say they are armed and dangerous.

According to the Allen County Sheriff’s Office, James Lee and Bradley Gillespie escaped from the Allen-Oakwood Correctional institution on May 23. Authorities say Gillespie was convicted for a double murder in Paulding County in 2016 and Lee was convicted for burglary, breaking and entering and safecracking.

Gillespie is described as being 6′0″ tall, 200 pounds and is bald with blue eyes.

Lee is described as being 5′11″ tall, 280 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Authorities say Gillespie does have ties to Williams County and Defiance County. If you see either inmate, authorities warn not to approach them and call law enforcement immediately.

