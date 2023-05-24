Birthday Club
14-year-old dies after being pulled from golf course pond, police say

Authorities said a teen drowned in a pond at the Pine Island Country Club in Charlotte Monday night.
By WBTV Web Staff and Debra Worley
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) – A 14-year-old was pronounced dead at the hospital after being recovered from a golf course pond in North Carolina Monday evening, authorities said.

The Charlotte Fire Department was called to respond to reports of a possible drowning at the Pine Island Country Club just before 7 p.m.

A dive team pulled the teen from the water within minutes of arriving at the golf course.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools identified the teen as Jamir Howard who was a student at Coulwood STEM Academy.

“We are heartbroken by this loss of life, and we grieve with his family and friends,” the school district said in a statement. “Our condolences go out to Jahmir’s family, and we ask that you keep them in your thoughts.”

Officials said the victim was with two friends when they entered the water and he disappeared. The friends called 911 shortly after.

It is unclear why they got in the water.

