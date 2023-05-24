Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

17-year-old girl dies after falling from pickup truck, police say

The 17-year-old was reportedly a passenger in a Chevrolet Silverado when it crashed.
By Olivia Schueller, Jay Kenney, Rob Polansky and Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 8:56 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - Officials are investigating after a 17-year-old girl died after she fell from a pickup truck in Connecticut.

Connecticut State Police identified the girl as Sophie Ringquist.

She was reportedly a passenger in a Chevrolet Silverado.

Dispatchers said they received a call for a single-vehicle crash over the weekend. When troopers arrived at the scene, they said they found Ringquist with serious injuries.

State police said the accident resulted from what they only described as “unknown events.”

In a crash report, troopers said Ringquist may have been injured as a result of a fall from the vehicle. However, they also said the events are still under investigation.

Ringquist was transported to a local hospital, where officials later pronounced her dead due to blunt injuries to her torso.

Officials at Lewis Mills High School in Burlington said Ringquist was a junior.

The superintendent of the school district sent a letter about her death to the school community expressing condolences for Ringquist’s family and offering counseling services to anyone who might need them.

It is not yet clear whether the driver of the pickup will face charges.

Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at 860-626-7900.

Copyright 2023 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rodrick Neal was arrested by Toledo Police on an aggravated burglary charge Saturday.
Man allegedly breaks into Toledo woman’s home, rapes her days after prison release
Hannah Carpenter, 34, of Liberty Center, was convicted of an Attempt to Commit Abduction charge...
Woman convicted for trying to kidnap baby during Mud Hens game
Authorities say Gillespie is a convicted murder and Lee was convicted for burglary, breaking...
Two inmates escape from Lima prison, considered ‘armed and dangerous’
TPD officers responding to a situation on Finch Street on Sunday
Toledo man shoots woman during argument, police say
Wrong-way driver crashes into several vehicles, injuring 4 in Monroe, Washtenaw counties

Latest News

A homeowner has filed a lawsuit against West Virginia American Water after three fire hydrants...
Homeowner sues water company for faulty fire hydrants after home destroyed in fire
Police are investigating a deadly standoff situation in Bowie County, Texas. (KSLA)
Police: 4 people killed by 18-year-old relative in Texas standoff
Toledo Edison Logo (PRNewsfoto/FirstEnergy Corp.)
Toledo Edison raising it’s rates starting June 1st
The rates will be 12.41 cents per Kilowatts per hour, which is subject to approval by the...
Toledo Edison raising it’s rates starting June 1st