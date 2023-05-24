5/24: Dan’s Wednesday Noon Forecast

We topped out in the low-80s around noon, but it’s rising winds and falling temps for the rest of the day behind that cold front. That will drop us to the low-40s by daybreak, staying in the low-60s for Thursday afternoon despite lots of sun. Those clear skies -- and dry lawns -- will still get us back to the 80s by Memorial Day, possible soaring to our first 90s of the year next midweek.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.