5/24: Dan’s Wednesday Noon Forecast
Cooler/breezy Thursday; 80s again by Memorial Day
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
We topped out in the low-80s around noon, but it’s rising winds and falling temps for the rest of the day behind that cold front. That will drop us to the low-40s by daybreak, staying in the low-60s for Thursday afternoon despite lots of sun. Those clear skies -- and dry lawns -- will still get us back to the 80s by Memorial Day, possible soaring to our first 90s of the year next midweek.
