Building Better Schools: St. John’s seniors prepare for careers

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -It’s a longstanding tradition at St. John’s Jesuit High School for students to connect to career paths before crossing the stage.

Senior Tre’Quan Green is spending his time at SJS Investments where he is completing his senior project.

“It’s a really cool experience, to get me ready for the real world, and kinda get your eyes out there to see what it’s like to enter the field,” Green said.

With a football scholarship at Grand Valley State University, Green is planning to study finance.

“Me personally it helps me a lot to kinda see what I wanna do in the future and kind of get a headstart on things,” Green said.

Seniors are required to spend three weeks in the field, they also have to write a paper and present the project to a alumni.

Brian Marciniak, senior project director,

“It gets them out in the community, gets them to see things that may benefit them. Maybe not in the future but maybe current time and helps him with social skills. It helps prepare them for college sometimes, goes to service and sometimes guys choose things that they’re not interested in, but they wanna see how it operates,” Marciniak said.

Bobby Adusumilli, SJS Investment Services CFA charter holder, was happy to welcome Green, as he too is a alumnus of St. John’s.

“I shadowed the president Kevin Kelly, and it was really cool. I knew nothing about SJS Investment Services. I knew nothing about investing and it was really cool that I had this opportunity. He taught me a lot in terms of getting an idea of what financial advising is, what he does on a day-to-day basis. More so than just figuring out the investment side,” said Adusumilli. He was hired at SJS in 2019.

“We’re not focused on trying to develop them into the next workers of SJS we want to give them an overview of just finance what they need to know for their personal finances, going forward to make sure that they develop into Smart, financial individuals for the future,” Adusumilli said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.