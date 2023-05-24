Birthday Club
Dine in the 419: MST Pub

By Tony Geftos
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TIFFIN, Ohio (WTVG) -Today, we’re in Tiffin where Madison Street Tavern is now MST Pub. They have branded buns, a fun atmosphere, and sauces you can take home.

“So, I opened MST back in 2009,” said Chris Chase, owner of MST Pub/. “We’ve done some cool collaborations around town. We bottle our own sauces. We do chips with the local chip manufacturer Ballreich’s.”

Today, we sample the bacon burger, which is a burger covered in bacon and infused with it. There’s also a wing sauce called Kitchen Sink. It’s every sauce combined and it’s a taste thrill ride.

To find out more about MST Pub and where you can pick up some of their items in stores across Northwest Ohio, click here:https://www.mstpubtiffin.com/

