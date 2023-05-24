Birthday Club
Fast cars terrorizing Toledo neighborhood
By WTVG Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Stunt drivers are making the people near the intersection of Kensington and Roosevelt Circle feel unsafe.

Neighbors have recorded video of vehicles traveling at excessive speeds during the day.

At night, one witness said he’s seen gasoline poured on the street and lit on fire.

Toledo Police have assigned a traffic officer to monitor the situation.

It is illegal to shutdown a street and perform stunts.

