Fast cars terrorizing Toledo neighborhood

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Stunt drivers are making the people near the intersection of Kensington and Roosevelt Circle feel unsafe.

Neighbors have recorded video of vehicles traveling at excessive speeds during the day.

At night, one witness said he’s seen gasoline poured on the street and lit on fire.

Toledo Police have assigned a traffic officer to monitor the situation.

It is illegal to shutdown a street and perform stunts.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.