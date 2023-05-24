Former hospital employees to hold area-wide St. Luke’s family reunion

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Former employees of the St. Luke’s Hospital that closed its doors earlier this month are hosting a family reunion next week.

The event, organized entirely by former employees with support from the hospital Auxiliary, will take place on June 2 from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Springfield Community Homecoming Park located at 7807 Angola Road in Holland.

“The annual summer picnic on the hospital campus was always a much-anticipated, fun reunion,” said Theresa Konwinski, DNP, RN, former vice president of patient care services at St. Luke’s. “We’re looking forward to sharing one last summer picnic together.”

Organizers say anyone who has had a positive connection to St. Luke’s is invited to attend. This includes recent and former employees, retirees, volunteers, physicians, patients and families, auxiliary members, board members, EMS, vendors and more. The event is a family-friendly, alcohol-free celebration.

“We just want to reconnect in a joyful way with our many friends and associates through the years,” said Konwinski. “It was always a profoundly personal, family-oriented atmosphere at St. Luke’s, and we cared deeply for our patients. We are very saddened by the hospital closing. But, in the end, it’s less about who we worked for, and all about who we worked with.”

According to organizers, there will be several food trucks at the event and families are also welcome to bring their own picnics. Those attending are encouraged to bring yard games and desserts to share.

While Springfield Community Homecoming Park has ample parking, organizers say there will be additional parking at Springfield High School located at 1470 South McCord Road in Holland. Shuttle service will be provided from the school to the park and back and will run from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

