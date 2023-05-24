Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Former hospital employees to hold area-wide St. Luke’s family reunion

Organizers say anyone who has had a positive connection to St. Luke’s is invited to attend.
Organizers say anyone who has had a positive connection to St. Luke’s is invited to attend.(WTVG)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Former employees of the St. Luke’s Hospital that closed its doors earlier this month are hosting a family reunion next week.

The event, organized entirely by former employees with support from the hospital Auxiliary, will take place on June 2 from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Springfield Community Homecoming Park located at 7807 Angola Road in Holland.

“The annual summer picnic on the hospital campus was always a much-anticipated, fun reunion,” said Theresa Konwinski, DNP, RN, former vice president of patient care services at St. Luke’s. “We’re looking forward to sharing one last summer picnic together.”

Organizers say anyone who has had a positive connection to St. Luke’s is invited to attend. This includes recent and former employees, retirees, volunteers, physicians, patients and families, auxiliary members, board members, EMS, vendors and more. The event is a family-friendly, alcohol-free celebration.

“We just want to reconnect in a joyful way with our many friends and associates through the years,” said Konwinski. “It was always a profoundly personal, family-oriented atmosphere at St. Luke’s, and we cared deeply for our patients. We are very saddened by the hospital closing. But, in the end, it’s less about who we worked for, and all about who we worked with.”

According to organizers, there will be several food trucks at the event and families are also welcome to bring their own picnics. Those attending are encouraged to bring yard games and desserts to share.

While Springfield Community Homecoming Park has ample parking, organizers say there will be additional parking at Springfield High School located at 1470 South McCord Road in Holland. Shuttle service will be provided from the school to the park and back and will run from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A police department on the border of Indiana and Kentucky said they had arrested James Lee...
Police: One escapee from Lima prison arrested in KY, search for second continues
Wrong-way driver crashes into several vehicles, injuring 4 in Monroe, Washtenaw counties
Cleveland police say the twins' grandmother found them dead in a trash can on Ludlow Road.
16-year-old Cleveland mom now facing criminal charges for death of newborn twins
The unknown suspect ran away and made off with the key to the mailboxes and a key to the USPS...
TPD: Man robs mailman at gunpoint, steals keys to mailboxes
The woman told police the suspect was in a light blue van.
TPD: Suspect shoots at woman’s vehicle with baby inside

Latest News

The free event will take place from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Toledo Main Library, McMaster...
YWCA, Toledo Library hosts Stand Against Racism Conference
Police responded to the 400 block of Shasta Drive after receiving a call for a person shot just...
Reports: Person shot, wounded near Highland Park
Imagine It! - Trash Can Cannon - May 27th, 2023
New details from manhunt scene for double murderer who escaped Lima prison