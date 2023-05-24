Lenawee Co. Health Department lifts Devils Lake advisory
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lenawee County Health Department has lifted the Health Advisory for Devils Lake.
The advisory, which was issued on May 22, warned Lenawee County Residents and visitors to avoid physical contact with the water in Devils Lake as it had been contaminated by sewage discharge from the Rollin Woodstock Sanitary Drain Drainage District.
LCHD says based on results from water testing, it was safe to lift the advisory on May 24.
For more information, contact LCHD at 517-264-5213 or ehdesk@lenawee.mi.us.
The following story aired on May 23, 2023.
