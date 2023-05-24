Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

May 24th Weather Forecast

Big Cool Down Today, Dry Through May
By Ross Ellet
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 5:02 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Rain is not expected for the rest of May and may not arrive till the first weekend in June. A cold front will bring a temporary end to the warming trend today. Highs will be in the upper 70s to near 80 around noon. The afternoon will turn windy and cool with temperatures dropping into the upper 50s to low 60s by late evening. Thursday will bring highs in the low to middle 60s. Friday will be a touch warmer with highs in the upper 60s. Saturday will be in the middle 70s. Sunday is expected to be near 80. Memorial Day will bring highs in the middle 80s. Tuesday through next Friday will bring highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. The sky is expected to be mostly sunny through early next week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say Gillespie is a convicted murder and Lee was convicted for burglary, breaking...
Two inmates escape from Lima prison, considered ‘armed and dangerous’
Wrong-way driver crashes into several vehicles, injuring 4 in Monroe, Washtenaw counties
Cleveland police say the twins' grandmother found them dead in a trash can on Ludlow Road.
16-year-old Cleveland mom now facing criminal charges for death of newborn twins
The unknown suspect ran away and made off with the key to the mailboxes and a key to the USPS...
TPD: Man robs mailman at gunpoint, steals keys to mailboxes
The woman told police the suspect was in a light blue van.
TPD: Suspect shoots at woman’s vehicle with baby inside

Latest News

May 24th Weather Forecast
5/23/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
5/23/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
5/23/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
5/23/23: Jay Berschback’s 11pm Forecast
5/23/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
5/23/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast