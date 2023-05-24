May 24th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Rain is not expected for the rest of May and may not arrive till the first weekend in June. A cold front will bring a temporary end to the warming trend today. Highs will be in the upper 70s to near 80 around noon. The afternoon will turn windy and cool with temperatures dropping into the upper 50s to low 60s by late evening. Thursday will bring highs in the low to middle 60s. Friday will be a touch warmer with highs in the upper 60s. Saturday will be in the middle 70s. Sunday is expected to be near 80. Memorial Day will bring highs in the middle 80s. Tuesday through next Friday will bring highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. The sky is expected to be mostly sunny through early next week.

