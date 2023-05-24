Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

New lawsuit challenges Ohio special election ballot language

By Josh Croup
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Editor’s note: The attached video aired on May 12, 2023.

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - There’s a new legal challenge to Ohio’s August special election and this time, it’s targeting the language Ohioans will see on their ballots.

Voters will decide if it should be harder to change the state’s constitution by increasing the threshold for issues to pass at the ballot box from 50% to 60%.

Opponents say the language approved for the ballot is misleading because it doesn’t specify that the 60% threshold would be a change. They are asking the Ohio Supreme Court to have the language rewritten.

“As a consequence, a voter might take the ballot language to mean that the people of Ohio do not presently get to vote on proposed amendments at all, and might even understand the Amendment itself to create that right in the first instance,” the lawsuit states.

There is also a separate lawsuit that challenges weather the special election itself is constitutional.

You can read the entire lawsuit below:

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A police department on the border of Indiana and Kentucky said they had arrested James Lee...
Police: One escapee from Lima prison arrested in KY, search for second continues
Wrong-way driver crashes into several vehicles, injuring 4 in Monroe, Washtenaw counties
Cleveland police say the twins' grandmother found them dead in a trash can on Ludlow Road.
16-year-old Cleveland mom now facing criminal charges for death of newborn twins
The unknown suspect ran away and made off with the key to the mailboxes and a key to the USPS...
TPD: Man robs mailman at gunpoint, steals keys to mailboxes
The woman told police the suspect was in a light blue van.
TPD: Suspect shoots at woman’s vehicle with baby inside

Latest News

City officials are asking the public to be cautious while driving through the underpass in the...
Regular traffic to resume on Columbus Ave. underpass in Sandusky more than 7 months after train derailment
Fast cars terrorizing Toledo neighborhood
Fast cars terrorizing Toledo neighborhood
Rising winds and falling temps behind today's front, leaving us in the 60s for Thursday's...
5/24: Dan's Wednesday Noon Forecast
Fast cars terrorizing Toledo neighborhood