Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Parent volunteer charged with embezzling $45,000 from high school band’s booster fund, officials say

Donna Floyd, 42, was arrested Monday.
Donna Floyd, 42, was arrested Monday.(Rankin County Sheriff’s Office)
By WLBT Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) – A parent volunteer has been arrested and charged with embezzling more than $45,000 from a Mississippi high school band’s booster fund, officials said.

Donna Floyd, 42, was arrested Monday.

Brandon High School officials and the Rankin County School District contacted law enforcement about their concerns.

Investigators with the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office said they found that Floyd had embezzled over $45,000 from Brandon High School’s band booster funds.

Rankin County District Attorney Bubba Bramlett said Floyd’s first court appearance is Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A police department on the border of Indiana and Kentucky said they had arrested James Lee...
Police: One escapee from Lima prison arrested in KY, search for second continues
Wrong-way driver crashes into several vehicles, injuring 4 in Monroe, Washtenaw counties
Cleveland police say the twins' grandmother found them dead in a trash can on Ludlow Road.
16-year-old Cleveland mom now facing criminal charges for death of newborn twins
The unknown suspect ran away and made off with the key to the mailboxes and a key to the USPS...
TPD: Man robs mailman at gunpoint, steals keys to mailboxes
The woman told police the suspect was in a light blue van.
TPD: Suspect shoots at woman’s vehicle with baby inside

Latest News

FILE - Fetty Wap arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center on Aug. 26,...
Rapper Fetty Wap sentenced to 6 years in prison for drug-trafficking scheme
Imagine It! - Trash Can Cannon - May 27th, 2023
New details from manhunt scene for double murderer who escaped Lima prison
Rep. Andrew Murr, R - Junction, speaks during a House General Investigating Committee hearing...
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton likely broke laws, Republican investigation finds
This photo provided by the U.S. Coast Guard overlooking Noverlooking Tumon Bay in Guam, as...
Typhoon Mawar lashes Guam as Category 4 storm with strong winds, rain