Regular traffic to resume on Columbus Ave. underpass in Sandusky more than 7 months after train derailment

City officials are asking the public to be cautious while driving through the underpass in the...
City officials are asking the public to be cautious while driving through the underpass in the coming days as crews finish milling the pavement, completing asphalt paving and line striping.
By WTVG Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTVG) - More than seven months after a Norfolk Southern train derailed in Sandusky, the affected underpass is scheduled to reopen to two-way traffic.

According to the City of Sandusky’s Facebook page, the Columbus Avenue underpass is set to resume traffic as normal by the end of the week. City officials are asking the public to be cautious while driving through the underpass in the coming days as crews finish milling the pavement, completing asphalt paving and line striping.

One-way northbound traffic on Columbus Ave. will be maintained as crews continue the work with flaggers directing traffic on the street. The sidewalks will also remain temporarily closed after the roadway fully reopens as the city waits on a shipment of the replacement safety railing.

The city said it will post updates on its social media accounts as officials learn more and have a definitive timeline for reopening. Officials said last October a 101-car train was traveling eastbound when 10 of the cars derailed. It was carrying paraffin wax that leaked out and hardened after the derailment. Officials said it didn’t pose any danger.

