Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Reports: Person shot, wounded near Highland Park

Police responded to the 400 block of Shasta Drive after receiving a call for a person shot just...
Police responded to the 400 block of Shasta Drive after receiving a call for a person shot just before 1:30 p.m. on May 24.(WCAX)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 2:42 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was shot and wounded near Highland Park Wednesday afternoon, according to our media partner, The Blade.

Police responded to the 400 block of Shasta Drive after receiving a call for a person shot just before 1:30 p.m. on May 24.

According to police, the person was shot in the cheek. The victim’s name, age, gender and the severity of the victim’s injuries are currently unknown at the time.

The Blade reports the circumstances leading up to the shooting are currently under investigation, including the exact location of where the shooting took place. Police K-9 were also spotted at the scene.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A police department on the border of Indiana and Kentucky said they had arrested James Lee...
Police: One escapee from Lima prison arrested in KY, search for second continues
Wrong-way driver crashes into several vehicles, injuring 4 in Monroe, Washtenaw counties
Cleveland police say the twins' grandmother found them dead in a trash can on Ludlow Road.
16-year-old Cleveland mom now facing criminal charges for death of newborn twins
The unknown suspect ran away and made off with the key to the mailboxes and a key to the USPS...
TPD: Man robs mailman at gunpoint, steals keys to mailboxes
The woman told police the suspect was in a light blue van.
TPD: Suspect shoots at woman’s vehicle with baby inside

Latest News

Imagine It! - Trash Can Cannon - May 27th, 2023
New details from manhunt scene for double murderer who escaped Lima prison
James Lee and Bradley Gillespie escape from a prison in Lima, Ohio.
Prison officials detail timeline discrepancy in Lima inmates' escape
Republican lawmakers scheduled an August special election this week to ask voters if whether...
New lawsuit challenges Ohio special election ballot language