Reports: Person shot, wounded near Highland Park

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was shot and wounded near Highland Park Wednesday afternoon, according to our media partner, The Blade.

Police responded to the 400 block of Shasta Drive after receiving a call for a person shot just before 1:30 p.m. on May 24.

According to police, the person was shot in the cheek. The victim’s name, age, gender and the severity of the victim’s injuries are currently unknown at the time.

The Blade reports the circumstances leading up to the shooting are currently under investigation, including the exact location of where the shooting took place. Police K-9 were also spotted at the scene.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.