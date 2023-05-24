Birthday Club
Toledo Edison raising it’s rates starting June 1st

By Willie Daniely III
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 8:51 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Edison, also known as First Energy, will be raising its rates starting June 1st.

The rates will be 12.41 cents per Kilowatts per hour, which is subject to approval by the Public Utilities Commission.

Lauren Siburkis, the supervisor for state and regulatory communications, says the rise is not in Toledo Edison’s control.

“Toledo Edison is responsible for distributing the electricity to your home or business, but we do not supply the electricity or generate electricity that comes to your home. That is the role of an energy supplier. So when we talk about rates changing on June 1, that is the supplier rate,” says Siburkis.

According to Siburkis customers can do several things to help conserve energy, like managing the usage of air conditioning or dishwaters/washing machines. She also says customers can explore other providers, which customer Chris Osborn says he will be doing.

“Like with the gas, with Columbia guys, we look every year when the gas season starts. But with electric if they’re going to go that high, we will certainly look at alternatives more seriously now,” says Osborn.

Find more ways to save energy here, and find out how to compare providers here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

