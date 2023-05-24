Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

TPS counselors distribute more than 14,000 food bags during 2022-23 school year

TPS wants families to know the bags will be accessible over the summer break
By Sophie Bates
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A group of nearly 20 Toledo Public School counselors on Wednesday picked up food bags for their students for the final time this school year.

“Our students and our families need the food,” said Kimberly Hughes, a counselor at Garfield Elementary. “Food desperation in our area and amongst our students is very high.”

The counselors have distributed about 400 weekend food bags to hungry students every week for the entire school year. In total, that’s more than 14,000 food bags.

“When this was introduced to us, I jumped on it right away. I was super excited,” Leverette Elementary School Counselor Charis Murray. “It gives us an opportunity to provide for our students.”

The Islamic Food Bank of Toledo packs and funds the bags.

“The kids really need it and providing kids with a good meal sustains them, provides them a better education, better sleep, and so on and so forth,” said Hider Naserdin, a volunteer at the food bank.

Counselors say their students look forward to the extra food every week.

“The kids absolutely, like, love it. They ask me, ‘Oh, is it Wednesday? Are you going to pick up the bags? Are we getting them Friday?’” Murray said.

While the end of the school year means counselors won’t be giving their students food bags anymore, families can still access the bags through the Islamic Food Bank of Toledo by calling ahead and making an appointment to pick one up.

Students facing food insecurity this summer can also get food through Connecting Kids to Meals. The nonprofit has about 160 sites across the area, where it feeds kids free.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A police department on the border of Indiana and Kentucky said they had arrested James Lee...
One escapee from Lima prison arrested in KY, search for convicted killer continues
Wrong-way driver crashes into several vehicles, injuring 4 in Monroe, Washtenaw counties
Cleveland police say the twins' grandmother found them dead in a trash can on Ludlow Road.
16-year-old Cleveland mom now facing criminal charges for death of newborn twins
The unknown suspect ran away and made off with the key to the mailboxes and a key to the USPS...
TPD: Man robs mailman at gunpoint, steals keys to mailboxes
The woman told police the suspect was in a light blue van.
TPD: Suspect shoots at woman’s vehicle with baby inside

Latest News

Garrett Pelz is facing an assault charge and a safe school assault charge for allegedly hurting...
TPS special education teacher arrested for allegedly assaulting student
Brian Ruckstuhl is retiring after 30 years with the Wood County Sheriff's Office.
Long goodbyes at Otsego for school resource officer
When the final bell rings next week at Otsego schools, Brian Ruckstuhl, the schools resource...
Long goodbyes at Otsego for school resource officer
Garrett Pelz is facing an assault charge and a safe school assault charge for allegedly hurting...
TPS special education teacher arrested for allegedly assaulting student