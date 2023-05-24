YWCA, Toledo Library hosts Stand Against Racism Conference

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The YWCA of Northwest Ohio and Toledo Library is hosting its 2023 YWCA Stand Against Racism Conference Thursday.

The free event will take place from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Toledo Main Library, McMaster Center located on 325 N. Michigan St.

The event will include a spoken word performance by Robin Jones of Madd Poets Society, Keynote Speaker Loretta Ross, a panel discussion, and a Question and Answer session. The panel discussion will recap the following 2023 challenge topics: housing, disability, music and mental health.

This year’s panel is comprised of Dawn Bentley, Michael Hart, Andrea Hill and Albert Earl. Loretta Ross. Ross is nationally recognized for her work and expertise on racism, racial justice, women’s right and human rights.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.