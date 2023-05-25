15,555 missing children: AG Yost releases 2022 report for missing children

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In recognition of National Missing Children’s Day, Attorney General Dave Yost released the 2022 Ohio Missing Children Clearinghouse Report Thursday.

According to the report, 20,617 people were documented as missing in 2022. 15,555 were children.

By the end of 2022, officials say, a total of 14,940 of those missing children were recovered safely. Four were found deceased.

According to officials:

8,525 cases involved a runaway, where a child left a home without permission and stays away overnight.

34 cases involved abduction from a noncustodial parent, where a parent, other family member or another person acting on behalf of a parent keeps or conceals a child, depriving another individual of custody or visitation rights.

5 cases involved abduction by a stranger.

Police issued 11 AMBER Alerts and four Endangered Missing Child Alerts throughout Ohio, where all were found safe.

“Nothing terrifies a parent more than the thought of losing a child,” Yost said. “Thankfully, when a child goes missing, Ohio law enforcement rises to the task and often quickly reunites missing kids. My heart is with the parents whose child hasn’t yet come home.”

