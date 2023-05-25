Birthday Club
5/25: Derek’s Thursday Noon Forecast

No rain for the rest of May, and getting hot as we end the month.
By Derek Witt
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Clearing skies this afternoon, and it will also be cool and breezy with highs in the mid-60s (in the 50s near Lake Erie). Friday is expected to be sunny and around 70 with a bit of lingering NE breeze. The mid-70s return for highs on Saturday, near 80 on Sunday, then the mid-80s on Memorial Day with mostly sunny skies each day. Tuesday is expected to be in the upper 80s, and the low 90s arrive for the first time this year on Wednesday and continue into Thursday. Isolated showers and storms will be possible late in the day Thursday, but more widespread activity is possible Friday and Saturday. Highs Thursday in the low 90s, mid to upper 80s for Friday and Saturday.

