77-year-old customer charged after allegedly shooting at employees during dispute

FRENCHTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WTVG) - A 77-year-old man is facing charges after he allegedly shot at employees during a dispute at a Monroe Township business on Wednesday.

On May 24, at approximately 10 a.m., Monroe County Sheriff deputies were dispatched to the 15000 block of S. Telegraph Road in Monroe Township for reports of a man shooting at employees at a local business.

MCSO says after arriving on scene, deputies discovered the suspect had fled the scene before they got there. After investigating, it was revealed that the suspect, Thomas Haddix, 77, of Frenchtown Township, and the employees were involved in a dispute when Haddix pulled out a handgun and fired in the direction of the employees. No one was injured in the shooting.

Shortly after a description of Haddix was broadcast over police channels, dispatch received information saying Haddix was at a business on N. Dixie Highway near Heck Park in Frenchtown Township.

MCSO deputies and detective, along with members of the Michigan State Police and Monroe Public Safety Department responded to the area and took Haddix into custody. He was lodged in the Monroe County jail.

According to MCSO, Haddix was arraigned in 1st District Court on May 25 in front of Judge Horkey on charges of assault with intent to murder, carrying a concealed weapon and felony firearm.

Judge Horkey set Haddix’s bond at $25,000 and a GPS tether was ordered upon release.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at 734-240-7530.

